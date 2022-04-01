Contrasting Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Angi has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Angi and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Angi currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 140.24%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Thryv.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -4.24% -6.00% -3.36% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angi and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.69 billion 1.65 -$71.38 million ($0.14) -39.64 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.89 $101.58 million $2.81 10.36

Thryv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats Angi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

