Contrasting Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,957.84% -1,398.84% -277.12% Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tauriga Sciences and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.00%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 24.07 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 2.08 -$122.66 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

