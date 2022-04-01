Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VLRS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 612,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,462. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 547,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.