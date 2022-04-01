Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

