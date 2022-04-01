Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 10,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

