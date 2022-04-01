Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.19 on Friday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 284,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $5,340,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

