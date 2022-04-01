Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.19 on Friday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.
Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.