Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

NYSE:CNM opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

