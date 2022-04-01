Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNM opened at $24.19 on Friday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $276,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

