CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,963. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

