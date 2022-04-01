CorionX (CORX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,458.00

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. CorionX has a market cap of $154,390.98 and approximately $68,458.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CorionX has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00108956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,379,895 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

