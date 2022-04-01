Cormark Lowers Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.38.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.