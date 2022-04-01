Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.91 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

