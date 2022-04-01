Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.