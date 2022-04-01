Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $35.94. 5,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.