Credit Suisse Group Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €52.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 83,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,163. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

