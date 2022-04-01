Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.13. 3,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

