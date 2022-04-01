Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,681. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

