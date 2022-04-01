Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,681. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.
