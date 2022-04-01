Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,993 shares of company stock valued at $657,336 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

