Critical Review: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) vs. Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 40.63% 12.73% 5.53% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Highwoods Properties and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Hammerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 6.25 $313.28 million $2.97 15.40 Hammerson $185.36 million 0.36 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

