Critical Review: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vipshop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 8 0 0 2.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 65.43%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.33 $734.56 million $1.03 8.74 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.99% 16.53% 9.22% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69%

Summary

Vipshop beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

