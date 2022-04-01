Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

