Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CRT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

