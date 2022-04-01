Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

