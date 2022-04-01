CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. 276,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,975. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

