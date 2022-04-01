Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after buying an additional 185,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.16 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.