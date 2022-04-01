Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 2,061 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CWK opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $68,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.