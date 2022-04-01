CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Million

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. CUTcoin has a market cap of $5.73 million and $34.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00208875 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.47 or 0.00431106 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,887,877 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,877 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

