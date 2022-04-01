Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CYCC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

