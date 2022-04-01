Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $143.07 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $242,294.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $143.07 or 0.00308647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007632 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00174589 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

