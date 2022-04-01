DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.18 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HBT Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.