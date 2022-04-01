DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

