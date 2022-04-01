DA Davidson Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.