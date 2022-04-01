DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

