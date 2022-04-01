DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

