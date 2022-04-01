Dale Broadrick Acquires 11,875 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick acquired 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick acquired 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $5.23 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.