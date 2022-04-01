Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

