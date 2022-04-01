Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $224.77 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

