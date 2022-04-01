Daniel J. Giesecke Sells 47,873 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

