Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €66.00 by Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($72.53) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.03 ($54.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.51. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

