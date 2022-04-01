Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $43.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 14,341 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

