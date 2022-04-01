Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

