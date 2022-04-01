Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
DARE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
