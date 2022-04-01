Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

DARE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

