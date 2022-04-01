DATA Communications Management Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DCM opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$56.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.