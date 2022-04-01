Dave Justice Sells 1,737 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PD opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

