Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 970,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

