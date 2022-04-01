Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,064,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,540. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.