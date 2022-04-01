Davidson Investment Advisors Has $24.60 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $150.15. 236,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.