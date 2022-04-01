Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. 5,688,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

