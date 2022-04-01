Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.23. 46,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

