Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 462 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 146,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

